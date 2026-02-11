Patriots Signed Two More Futures Deals, Including RB Elijah Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced they signed two more players to futures contracts: RB Elijah Mitchell and OT Sebastian Gutierrez.
Patriots sign T Sebastian Gutierrez and RB Elijah Mitchell to futures contracts: https://t.co/OBF2yGbh9K pic.twitter.com/ap70P8KA7Q
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 11, 2026
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Mitchell, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.
Mitchell was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this past offseason and signed with the Chiefs, but they waived him in mid-December. He later caught on with the Patriots.
In 2025, Mitchell appeared in one game for the Chiefs.
