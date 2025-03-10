Patriots Signing CB Carlton Davis For Three Years, $60M

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing veteran CB Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 million deal.

Schefter adds the contract contains $34.5 million fully guaranteed. It’s a huge pay-day for the veteran cornerback, especially coming off an injury-shortened year.

Davis, 28, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis and two sixth-round picks.

He made a total of $14 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two recoveries, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.