Patriots Signing DL Jeremiah Pharms

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing DL Jeremiah Pharms, who most recently played in the USFL with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Pharms, 25, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the Maulers in 2022.

His father, Jeremiah Pharms Sr., was a fifth-round selection by the Browns back in 2001 and went on to play two seasons in the Arena Football League.

In 2022 with the Maulers, Pharms recorded 31 tackles and two sacks.