Patriots Signing EDGE Harold Landry To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $48M

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing EDGE Harold Landry to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million.

The deal includes $26 million guaranteed and can max out at $48 million.

The Patriots were clearly the team to watch for Landry, given that he previously played for HC Mike Vrabel in Tennessee and New England could really use pass rush help.

The Titans gave Landry permission to seek out a trade before releasing him.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

He’s due base salaries of $17.5 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Landry appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 71 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections and a safety.