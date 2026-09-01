Patriots Signing LB Jose Ramirez To Practice Squad

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Patriots are signing LB Jose Ramirez to their practice squad.

Ramirez, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2023 draft out of Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad after being cut and re-signed to a futures deal after the season.

Tampa Bay waived Ramirez after camp in 2025, and he spent the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. He signed a futures deal with the Eagles this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Ramirez appeared in four games for the Buccaneers.