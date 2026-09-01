Titans Signed CB Shemar Bartholomew To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans signed CB Shemar Bartholomew to their practice squad, per Jim Wyatt of the team website.

To make room, they released CB Mario Goodrich.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Hendon Hooker RB Kalel Mullings WR K.J. Osborne RB Michael Carter DE Jalyn Holmes DT Timmy Horne WR Hank Beatty DB Derrick Canteen DB Jalen McMurray T Rasheed Miller WR Tyren Montgomery G Drew Moss LB Mani Powell TE Joel Wilson NT Laki Tasi CB Shemar Bartholomew

Bartholomew, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and was claimed by the Panthers.

He remained with Carolina for 2024 but was among their final roster cuts in 2025. He caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad in early November. Minnesota released Bartholomew at the end of November and he caught on with the Packers, only to be cut again as the roster was trimmed down in 2026.

In 2024, Bartholomew appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.