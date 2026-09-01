Titans Signed CB Shemar Bartholomew To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans signed CB Shemar Bartholomew to their practice squad, per Jim Wyatt of the team website.
To make room, they released CB Mario Goodrich.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Hendon Hooker
- RB Kalel Mullings
- WR K.J. Osborne
- RB Michael Carter
- DE Jalyn Holmes
- DT Timmy Horne
- WR Hank Beatty
- DB Derrick Canteen
- DB Jalen McMurray
- T Rasheed Miller
- WR Tyren Montgomery
- G Drew Moss
- LB Mani Powell
- TE Joel Wilson
- NT Laki Tasi
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
Bartholomew, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and was claimed by the Panthers.
He remained with Carolina for 2024 but was among their final roster cuts in 2025. He caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad in early November. Minnesota released Bartholomew at the end of November and he caught on with the Packers, only to be cut again as the roster was trimmed down in 2026.
In 2024, Bartholomew appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.
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