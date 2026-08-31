Patriots Signing P Mitch Wishnowsky & DT Jeremiah Pharms To PS

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing veteran P Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad, with him likely set to play in Week 1 due to an injury to incumbent P Bryce Baringer.

Doug Kyed reports DT Jeremiah Pharms is also re-signing to New England’s practice squad.

Wishnowsky, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May. He caught on with Washington’s practice squad but was released shortly thereafter.

From there, he signed with the Bills back in September of 2025 and re-signed with them again in March of 2026. However, Buffalo cut him during final roster cuts.

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in 13 games for the Bills and punted 38 times with a 41.8 average, three touchbacks and 18 kicks inside the 20.

Pharms, 29, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

He signed with the Patriots in July 2022 and re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

Pharms spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was on the active roster 2024 before being waived after camp in 2025. He re-signed the practice squad and was waived again following the regular season.

In 2025, Pharms appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss.