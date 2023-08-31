Patriots Signing WR Jalen Reagor To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots are signing WR Jalen Reagor to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

Reagor, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth that can become a fifth if certain statistical marks aren’t met.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota yesterday as part of their initial 53-man roster cut downs.

In 2022, Reagor appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught eight passes for 104 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with 25 yards rushing.