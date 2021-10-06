Patriots Still Trying To Trade Stephon Gilmore, Packers Leading Contender?

According to Greg Bedard, the Patriots are still trying to trade CB Stephon Gilmore before releasing him at 4 p.m. this afternoon and the Packers are considered the favorites to land Gilmore.

Jonathan Jones adds he’s also heard the Packers are the early favorites to swing a deal for Gilmore.

It’s not uncommon for a team to leak that it’s releasing a player early and for a trade to come together before the end of the day when a release has to become official. It appears that might be happening here.

Given how much trade speculation there has been surrounding Gilmore, it would be shocking for New England to release him with no compensation in return. We’ll see if all the parties involved can work out the finances.

Gilmore is believed to be seeking $15 million a year should he reach the open market and his current $7 million base salary in 2021 is the source of the conflict between him and the Patriots.

The 2019 defensive player of the year should have no shortage of teams interested in either a trade or signing given how many teams across the league need help at cornerback.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

We’ll have more on Gilmore as the news is available.