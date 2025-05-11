Patriots To Sign UDFA G Mehki Butler

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots are expected to sign undrafted free agent G Mehki Butler following a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.
Butler played for two seasons at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Arkansas State in 2021.
He appeared in and started 38 games for the team along the offensive line for the team during his time there.
We will have more on Butler as it becomes available.
