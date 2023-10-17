Patriots Tried Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots brought in four players for workouts on Tuesday including RB Patrick Taylor.

The full list of players includes:

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in four games for the Packers and has 11 carries for 31 yards to go along with five receptions for 28 yards.