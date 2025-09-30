Patriots Tried Out Six Players, Signed Two To PS

Per the wire, the Patriots tried out six players on Tuesday and signed offensive linemen Sebastian Gutierrez and Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad.

The other players trying out for the team included TE Jacob Bayer, DB Kendell Brooks, DB Jack Henderson, and OL Jarrod Hufford.

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts, and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal in January but let him go during roster cuts.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.