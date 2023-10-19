Patriots Waive CB Ameer Speed

The New England Patriots announced they have waived sixth-round CB Ameer Speed.

They’ll likely hope to get the rookie back to the practice squad. He’s played mainly special teams to this point.

Speed, 24, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332.

In 2023, Speed has appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.