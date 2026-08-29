Patriots Waived OL Darrian Dalcourt & TE C.J. Dippre

Per Doug Kyed, the Patriots have begun their roster cuts by waiving OL Darrian Dalcourt.

Soon after, Mike Reiss added that the team is also parting ways with TE C.J. Dippre.

Dalcourt, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal.

Baltimore waived Dalcourt again at the end of camp in 2025, and he had a tryout with the Giants before catching on with the Commanders.

After his stint with Washington, Dalcourt signed on with the Patriots.

Dalcourt is yet to appear in an NFL game.