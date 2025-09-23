Patriots Worked Out Four Players Including WR Brenden Rice

The New England Patriots hosted TE Drake Dabney, WR Rakim Jarrett, WR Brenden Rice and WR Aiden Williams for a workout, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Rice, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason.

Rice is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.