Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Arrested For Illegal Betting In Louisiana

According to WAFB.com’ Scottie Hunter, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte was arrested Thursday in Louisiana on charges of illegal online gaming.

Boutte turned himself in on charges of computer fraud and gaming prohibited for a person under 21. The first charge is a felony in Louisiana.

He’s accused of making a fraudulent online account and placing thousands of bets including hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some of the bets involved LSU football and were placed while he was on campus, per Hunter.

However, Hunter added Boutte is not accused of betting against LSU or fixing any games.

The NFL and the Patriots indicated both were aware of the situation. The Patriots released a statement via Mark Daniels:

“The New England Patriots are aware that Kayshon Boutte is cooperating with Louisiana police regarding their investigation into an underage gambling charge while he was a student at Louisiana State University. I don’t anticipate that we will be providing any additional comments at this time.”

It remains to be seen if Boutte will be subject to any NFL discipline, as the bulk of the betting was before he was an NFL player.

Boutte, 21, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2023, Boutte appeared in five games for the Patriots and caught two passes for 19 yards.