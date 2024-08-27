Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Starting Season On PUP List

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is starting the season on the PUP list, making him ineligible for the first four games.

Bourne, 29, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve by New England at the end of October with a knee injury. New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million this past March.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.