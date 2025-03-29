Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Says He’s ‘Ahead Of Schedule’ In Return From ACL Tear

New Patriots WR Stefon Diggs says he’s “ahead of schedule” in regards to his return from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

Diggs added that he’s hoping to be ready “when the whistle blows” for the start of the season.

“When the whistle blows,” Diggs said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see. But right now, I’m ahead of schedule. I’m trying to stay ahead of schedule. I pretty much take it day by day. I try not to put the carriage before the horse, but here we are. Here’s the horse right here. I’ll let you know, though. We’ll keep playing it by ear and I’m going to stay ahead of schedule for now and I’ll let you all know.”

This fits with what Adam Schefter recently reported, which is that Diggs is on track to return in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Diggs’ recovery was a reason New England felt comfortable giving Diggs a three-year, $69 million deal.

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.