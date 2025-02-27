Penn State DE Abdul Carter To Work Out At March 28th Pro Day

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, surgery for Penn State DE Abdul Carter on his right foot is “not advisable” and Carter will work out at his March 28th pro day.

Late Wednesday night, it was revealed that Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot. His agent Drew Rosenhaus maintains the position that this injury will not affect where Carter gets drafted.

“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus said. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”

Carter told reporters at the Combine that he’s met with the Titans, Giants and Patriots, who are all drafting in the early part of round one. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski later confirmed he met with Cleveland as well.

Carter is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games Lions and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.