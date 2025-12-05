Penn State Finalizing Deal To Hire Iowa State’s Matt Campbell As Next HC

According to Bruce Feldman, Penn State is working to finalize a deal to hire Iowa State HC Matt Campbell as its next head coach.

ESPN notes that there are still several steps needed to finalize Campbell’s contract, including agreeing to the terms and formal approval of compensation.

Campbell has drawn interest from a number of NFL teams in recent years and interviewed with the Bears last offseason. However, he’s opted to remain at Iowa State until now.

Penn State has been hunting for a new head coach after firing James Franklin in October.

Campbell, 46, began working for Bowling Green State as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He spent a few years at Mount Union as their offensive coordinator/OL coach before returning to Bowling Green in 2007.

Toledo hired Campbell as their run game coordinator for the 2009 season and he eventually worked his way up to head coach before departing for the Iowa State job in 2016.

Iowa State signed Campbell to an extension through 2028 back in 2021.

During his five years at Iowa State, Campbell has led them to a record of 72–55 (56.7 percent), which includes eight bowl appearances.