Penn State QB Drew Allar Officially Returning To School

Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports Penn State QB Drew Allar is officially returning to Penn State for the 2025 season.

Allar had previously announced his intent to return to Penn State but he was keeping his options open if he heard good feedback from the NFL.

Allar, 20, has started the past two years at quarterback for Penn State.

For his career, he’s completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 5,869 yards, 50 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 36 career games. He’s added 537 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground.