Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton Announces Return To School

Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton announced on X his decision to return to school for his fourth season.

Singleton, 21, was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 19 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July 2021 and enrolled in early 2022.

In his collegiate career, Singleton has appeared in 41 games for the Nittany Lions and rushed 499 times for 2,912 yards along with 78 receptions for 768 yards and 40 total touchdowns.