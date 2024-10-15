PFT: Jets Looking To Trade WR Mike Williams

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets have started the process of shopping WR Mike Williams in trade talks.

Williams would be the odd man out in the receiver room after the acquisition of WR Davante Adams and struggled to get on the same page as QB Aaron Rodgers.

Monday night’s loss to the Bills was particularly bad, with Williams dropping a pass and being called out by Rodgers for being in the wrong place on the game-ending interception.

Still, the veteran could potentially draw interest from another receiver-needy team and help the Jets recoup a draft pick after dealing for Adams.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 145 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.