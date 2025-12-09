Philip Rivers Legitimately In Play To Start For Colts This Week

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says he would not be surprised at all if new Colts QB Philip Rivers is the starter under center for Indianapolis in Week 15 against the Seahawks.

Jones says the 44-year-old Rivers has to get through the week of practice but he expects the Colts to give Rivers all the first-team reps.

Jordan Schultz reports the Colts were happy with Rivers’ workout on Monday night and how well he threw the ball.

Colts sixth-round QB Riley Leonard got banged up coming out of this weekend and has a PCL injury, which could be severe enough to sideline him. The Colts have QB Brett Rypien on the practice squad as well as Rivers.

Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen previously worked with Rivers as the Chargers’ QB coach and offensive coordinator, so Rivers would have familiarity with the system which is a big deal at this point in the calendar.

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football at one point.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ quarterback situation as the news is available.