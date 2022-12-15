Purdue Hiring Drew Brees As Interim Assistant Coach

According to Ross Dellenger, Purdue is hiring Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach.

Purdue confirmed the news on Thursday.

📢 Brees is back with the Boilers to take on the Bayou Bengals! Let's get to work, Coach @drewbrees! 🔗: https://t.co/8xiOlxCTio pic.twitter.com/pLnbszoV8r — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2022

Dellenger writes that Brees wants to help his former school transition toward its next coach and assist the team for the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Brees retired following the 2020 season before joining NBC. The Saints reportedly attempted to lure him out of retirement following the injury to Jameis Winston, but he opted to stay retired.

Back in May, he left the door open to possibly returning to the NFL after leaving NBC Sports but nothing came from the situation.

Brees, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees has spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints in 2020.

For his career, Brees threw for 80,358 yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes to go along with 571 touchdowns and 243 interceptions over the course of 20 seasons and 287 games. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro in 2006.