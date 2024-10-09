Raiders Announce Aidan O’Connell To Start Week 6

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce announced QB Aidan O’Connell will get the nod as the starter in Week 6 against the Steelers, per Paul Gutierrez.

He entered the game against the Broncos last week, taking over for veteran QB Gardner Minshew.

Pierce initially waffled earlier this week and planned to have the two compete but in the end elected to turn things over to O’Connell.

He added he doesn’t plan to switch back and forth between the two quarterbacks all season but didn’t rule out going back to Minshew if O’Connell struggles, per Vic Tafur.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2023, O’Connell appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and posted a record of 5-5. He completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards,12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 11 yards rushing and a touchdown.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in two games for the Raiders and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 176 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.

We will have more news on the Raiders quarterback situation as it becomes available.