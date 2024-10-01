Raiders Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that they are signing TE Cole Fotheringham to their practice squad and releasing S Phalen Sanford in a corresponding move.
The following is an updated list of Raiders’ practice squad players:
- DE David Agoha (International)
- WR Alex Bachman
- QB Carter Bradley
- G Ben Brown
- DT Matthew Butler
- WR Jalen Guyton
- RB Sincere McCormick
- C Will Putnam
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- T Dalton Wagner
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- TE Justin Shorter
- DB M.J. Devonshire
- LB K’Lavon Chaisson
- DB Kyu Blu Kelly
- T Gottlieb Ayedze
Fotheringham, 26, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
The Raiders brought Fotheringham back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the roster this season.
In 2023, Fotheringham appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught one pass for six yards.
