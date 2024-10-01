Raiders Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that they are signing TE Cole Fotheringham to their practice squad and releasing S Phalen Sanford in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list of Raiders’ practice squad players:

DE David Agoha (International) WR Alex Bachman QB Carter Bradley G Ben Brown DT Matthew Butler WR Jalen Guyton RB Sincere McCormick C Will Putnam TE Cole Fotheringham T Dalton Wagner WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Justin Shorter DB M.J. Devonshire LB K’Lavon Chaisson DB Kyu Blu Kelly T Gottlieb Ayedze

Fotheringham, 26, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Raiders brought Fotheringham back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the roster this season.

In 2023, Fotheringham appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught one pass for six yards.