Raiders Call Up Two Including QB Carter Bradley

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated QB Carter Bradley and TE Justin Shorter from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

We have activated QB Carter Bradley and TE Justin Shorter from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/vRkUZVI7II — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 26, 2024

Bradley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Las Vegas later signed him to their practice squad. He is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley.

For his college career, Bradley appeared in 46 games and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,372 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.