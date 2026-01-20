Raiders Complete Second HC Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders have completed a second HC interview with Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

We will have more on the Raiders as it becomes available.