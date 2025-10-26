Raiders Could Keep WR Jakobi Meyers Amid Trade Request

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders could opt to keep veteran WR Jakobi Meyers on the team despite his public request for a trade.

Schefter adds that the Raiders are not willing to trade Meyers unless they get a valuable offer in return, and so far, they haven’t received one. If he remains with Las Vegas, he will most likely play out the season with them until his contract expires.

According to Schefter, several receiver-needy teams could still step forward and make an offer, including the Bills, Broncos, and Steelers.

Meyers has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the preseason. Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders were still rebuffing teams when they inquired about Meyers.

Jeremy Fowler previously reported the Raiders were “not closed off” to the idea of trading Meyers, but they aren’t actively looking to move him. He added they would prefer to wait until after the year to make sweeping roster decisions, but the poor start to 2025 could lead to some re-evaluations.

Meyers requested a trade this year after contract talks between him and the team didn’t result in a new deal. There was some trade interest in him back in August, but that team wanted the Raiders to pick up some of Meyers’ salary.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. A new team would be responsible for a prorated amount of Meyers’ salary depending on how many games are left.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Meyers as the news is available.