Raiders DE Janarius Robinson Suspended Three Games

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders DE Janarius Robinson is being suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.

Per the wire, the team is also releasing TE Cole Fotheringham from their practice squad.

Robinson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,145,403 rookie contract but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts.

Robinson spent some time with the Eagles before signing on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Las Vegas later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2024, Robinson has appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded five total tackles and half a sack.