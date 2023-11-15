Raiders Designate S Roderic Teamer To Return From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve.

We have designated S Roderic Teamer for return from the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/2ZWTOs9O5E — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2023

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders this past March on a restricted deal.

Teamer will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Roderic Teamer has appeared in all six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.