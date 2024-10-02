Raiders Designate S Trey Taylor To Return

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have designated seventh-round S Trey Taylor to return from injured reserve.

#Raiders roster move: – S Trey Taylor returned to practice — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 2, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Air Force.

He signed a four-year, $3.813 million rookie contract that included a $118,728 signing bonus.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.