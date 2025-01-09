Raiders Do Not Have HC Interview Set Up With Mike Vrabel

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders do not have an interview set up with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel has been one of the hottest names on the market for coaching candidates and was expected to be a top option for Vegas due to his ties with minority owner Tom Brady.

The following is an update on the Raiders’ coaching search:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.