Raiders & Dolphins Could Have Interest In Marcus Mariota

According to Adam Schefter, both the Dolphins and the Raiders could be interested in QB Marcus Mariota, who is a free agent this offseason.

Mariota, 31, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

From there, Mariota joined the Commanders last offseason.

In 2024, Mariota appeared in three games for the Commanders and completed 77.3 percent of his passes for 364 yards to go along with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

