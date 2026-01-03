Raiders Elevate Two Including LB Jamin Davis

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Jamin Davis and T Dalton Wagner to their active roster for their season finale against the Chiefs.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets cut Davis loose coming out of the preseason this year. He caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster in November.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded three total tackles.