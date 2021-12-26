Raiders Expected To Interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles For HC Vacancy

According to Jason La Canfora, the Raiders are expected to interview Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy in the coming weeks.

La Canfora says Bowles’ history of success on the defensive side of the ball stands out to Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he’s come up in previous coaching searches for Las Vegas.

Bowles interviewed for a number of vacancies last year but ended up staying in Tampa Bay and signing a three-year extension. La Canfora notes Bowles is seen in-house as a potential replacement for Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians when he retires.

It’s worth mentioning the NFL changed the rules to allow teams with vacancies to start conducting interviews with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2021, Bowles’ defense was No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 14 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Raiders coaching search as the news is available.