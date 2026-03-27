Raiders GM On Nixed Maxx Crosby Trade: ‘Things Work Out How They’re Supposed To’

The Raiders are expected to move forward with DE Maxx Crosby on the team after the failed trade to Baltimore, which was reportedly their preference the entire time.

Raiders GM John Spytek reflected on the entire timeline to decide to trade Crosby in the first place. He talked about how difficult it was to make that decision, but ultimately said things tend to work out the way they are supposed to in the end, implying Crosby won’t be traded again.

“My relationship with Maxx since I’ve gotten here has been great,” Spytek said, via the team’s YouTube. “We had a lot of conversations throughout the season, at the end of the season, through the offseason, and we were presented with a challenging and difficult decision to make. Things have a way of going a certain way and working out the way they’re supposed to, and we welcome him like he never left — because he really never did. Excited to see him work hard and attack the rehab and I know he’s going to be back ready to rock in August this year and have many good years ahead of him.”

Crosby underwent surgery in early January to address a left meniscus injury he suffered during the 2026 season. He had a repair instead of a trim which is a months-long rehab instead of weeks. However, his doctors have said he should be ready for training camp and the 2026 season.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby and the Raiders as the news is available.