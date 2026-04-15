Raiders Got Trade Calls For No. 1 Pick, GM Says ‘Those Teams Know Where They Stand’

Speaking at his pre-draft press conference, Raiders GM John Spytek acknowledged they have gotten trade calls for the No. 1 pick, but wryly indicated they weren’t interested in moving down.

“We’ve gotten a few calls,” he said via Paul Gutierrez of the team website, “and those teams know where they stand right now.”

It’s been clear for months that the Raiders would take Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the top pick to hopefully solve their long-term need at quarterback, though they’ve still done the whole pre-draft process with him to check the boxes.

Spytek acknowledged this draft with the top pick has been a lot different than last year when they were at No. 6.