Raiders Hiring Marquice Williams As Senior ST Coach

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are hiring former Falcons ST coordinator Marquice Williams as a senior ST coach under new HC Klint Kubiak.

Williams, 40, began his coaching career as an outside linebackers/assistant special teams coach at Winona State back in 2010. From there, he coached at Central Oklahoma and South Dakota before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2013.

Williams had stints with the Lions and Chargers before the Falcons hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2021. He served there through the 2025 season when Atlanta fired HC Raheem Morris.