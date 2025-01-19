Raiders Interviewing Commanders Assistant GM Lance Newmark For GM Vacancy

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are interviewing Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark today for their GM vacancy.

This is notable for a couple of reasons, as Newmark worked with the Lions up until this past year and has been connected as a potential GM pairing with Lions OC Ben Johnson, one of the top candidates in this hiring cycle.

Here’s where the Raiders’ GM search stands:

Finalists:

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Candidates:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Newmark got his start in the NFL as a staff assistant with the Chargers before joining the Lions’ front office in 1998. He spent 26 years in Detroit and worked his way up to senior director of player personnel.

Washington hired Newmark away as an assistant GM in 2024.