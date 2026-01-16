Raiders Interviewing Joe Brady & Klay Kubiak For HC Job Sunday

Albert Breer reports that the Raiders interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak for their head-coaching job this Sunday.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Raiders job:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

49ers OC Klint Kubiak (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.

Kubiak, 37, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013-2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024. From there, he was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.