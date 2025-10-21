Raiders Made Four PS Moves Including Signing G Layden Robinson

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed G Layden Robinson and WR DJ Turner to the practice squad.
#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES:
– Signed #64 G Layden Robinson and #19 WR DJ Turner to the practice squad
– Released G McClendon Curtis and S JT Woods from the practice squad
To make room, the Raiders cut G McClendon Curtis and S JT Woods.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- RB Chris Collier
- S Terrell Edmunds
- DE Jahfari Harvey
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- DT Treven Ma’ae
- G Atonio Mafi
- QB Cam Miller
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- OL Laki Tasi (International)
- CB Greedy Vance
- T Dalton Wagner
- LB Brian Asamoah
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- OT Leroy Watson IV
- LB Jamin Davis
- G Layden Robinson
- WR DJ Turner
Robinson, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.
He was entering the second year of his $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus when the Patriots waived him with an injury designation.
During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.
In 2024, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and made 11 starts at guard.
