Raiders Make Four Roster Moves, Elevate DE K’Lavon Chaisson

The Raiders announced four roster moves including activating DE K’Lavon Chaisson and WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad.

The team also signed TE John Samuel Shenkar to the active roster and waived WR Ramel Keyton.

Chaisson, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.

The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason. However, he was cut before Week 1 and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2023, Chaisson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.