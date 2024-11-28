Raiders Make Six Moves Including Activating QB Aidan O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Thursday for their Friday game against the Chiefs.
The full list includes:
- Raiders activated QB Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve
- Raiders signed WR Terrace Marshall to their active roster
- Raiders placed CB Jakorian Bennett and QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve list
- Raiders elevated CB Kyu Blu Kelly and RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster
O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.
In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
