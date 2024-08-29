Raiders Make Three Roster Moves

The Raiders announced they’ve officially signed rookie CB M.J. Devonshire to their practice squad on Thursday.

The team also removed CB Brandon Facyson and LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve with settlements, per Aaron Wilson.

Facyson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia Tech back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Chargers and managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three years in the NFL.

The Chargers declined to tender Facyson a restricted offer and he eventually signed on to their practice squad.

The Raiders added Facyson to their active roster last year off of the Chargers practice squad.

From there, Facyson signed a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason. He signed on with the Raiders this past March.

In 2022, Facyson appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 28 tackles and six pass deflections.