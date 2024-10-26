Raiders Owner Mark Davis: ‘We’re Not Trading Maxx Crosby’

Raiders owner Mark Davis emailed ESPN in an attempt to make it clear that they have no plans to trade star DE Maxx Crosby “before or after the trade deadline!!!”

“We’re Not Trading Maxx Crosby,” Davis said in the email. “Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!”

The Raiders have been clear that they plan to keep Crosby. However, sources have told Adam Schefter that teams have continued to explore ways to see if Crosby could be acquired.

Schefter says that NFL teams have debated internally if there is a way to acquire Crosby with some even reaching out to the Raiders to make trade inquiries.

Even so, the Raiders have reportedly shutdown any trade interest.

A league source told Schefter that “it would be beyond shocking” if Crosby were traded before the deadline.

Crosby has maintained that he wants to remain with the Raiders.

“I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do, and I feel like I got to like address it with my teammates,” Crosby said on “The Rush With Maxx Crosby” podcast.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ … I don’t have 100 percent control and all that, but I want to be here, I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and f—ing clear, I want to be a Raider. I’ve said that over and over and over again.”

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three pass defenses.