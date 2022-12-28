Raiders Place OLB Chandler Jones & LB Denzel Perryman On IR, Another Other Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially placed OLB Chandler Jones and LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Other moves from the Raiders include:

Raiders signed DE Isaac Rochell off of the Browns’ practice squad.

off of the Browns’ practice squad. Raiders signed LB Harvey Langi to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders signed DL Trent Harris to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Raiders released WR Albert Wilson their practice squad.

their practice squad. Raiders activated OL Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad injured list.

Jones, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones made a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals declined to franchise Jones, which paved the way for him to hit the open market this past offseason. He later agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders.