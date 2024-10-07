Raiders Prefer To Trade WR Davante Adams ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Jordan Schultz reports that the Raiders are hoping to trade WR Davante Adams sooner rather than later.

Schultz adds that the Raiders won’t just do any deal and prefer not to take on any money from his contract. Adams is owed another $13.5 million for the remainder of the season.

As for the compensation, Schultz reports the Raiders have been seeking a second-round pick and an additional pick. He adds that he hasn’t gotten the sense that any teams are willing to meet that price at this point in time.

Sources told Ian Rapoport this weekend that Adams views the Jets as his “top choice for a landing spot” and “that’s where he wants to play.”

Even so, Rapoport says that the Saints have been the “most aggressive” team up to this point with the Bills and Steelers also monitoring the situation.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders are content to wait things out if a team doesn’t step up and meet their asking price, which is believed to be “at least” a second-round pick for Adams.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that trade talks could begin to ramp up this week, with the Raiders remaining in touch with the Jets. However, Russini has been told that Adams has at least some concerns about QB Aaron Rodgers staying with the Jets beyond this year.

While the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick, Russini mentions that the sense around the NFL is that they may have to settle for a third-round pick. Russini confirms that the Steelers, Saints, and Bills are also monitoring the situation along with the Chiefs.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We will have more on Adams as it becomes available.