Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell To Miss 6-8 Weeks Following Wrist Surgery

Raiders HC Pete Carroll announced Saturday evening that QB Aidan O’Connell will need surgery on his wrist and is expected to be miss the first six to eight weeks of the regular season.

“[O’Connell] is going to be out a while,” Carroll said, ESPN.com. “We got to see what we can do and keep developing Cam.”

The Raiders will place O’Connell on injured reserve in the coming days as they get their roster down to 53 players for the start of the season.

At this point, the Raiders have Geno Smith in place as their starter and sixth-round rookie Cam Miller as the projected backup. It’s at least possible they could consider some available quarterbacks over the next week.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.